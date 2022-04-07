• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 8 a.m. on April 6.
• A suspicious person was reported at 16th and Washington streets at 8:49 a.m. on April 6.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:23 a.m. on April 6.
• Fraud was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 10:59 a.m. on April 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 11:30 a.m. on April 6.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 11:59 a.m. on April 6.
• Police unlocked a vehicle 100 block of West Main Road at 12:47 p.m. on April 6.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 1:52 p.m. on April 6.
• An accident was reported at Gateway Avenue and Route 7 at 3:17 p.m. on April 6.
• A disturbance was reported at Sherman and White streets at 3:46 p.m. on April 6.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 4:15 p.m. on April 6.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1000 block of Main Street at 4:17 p.m. on April 6.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 4:19 p.m. on April 6.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 9:19 p.m. on April 6.
• An accident was reported at Truck World at 10:50 p.m. on April 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.