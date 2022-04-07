Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.