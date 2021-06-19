CONNEAUT
• An unwanted subject was reported at Burger King at 7:03 p.m. on June 16.
• A reckless driver was reported at Truck World at 11:41 p.m. on June 16.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Madison Street and Reig Avenue at 9:29 a.m. on June 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported at the railroad tracks on Whitney Road at 9:35 a.m. on June 17.
• Harassment was reported at Madison Street and Wrights Avenue at 9:47 a.m. on June 17.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 12:57 p.m. on June 17.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road at 3:29 p.m. on June 17.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road at 5:10 p.m. on June 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 6:11 p.m. on June 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 7:01 p.m. on June 17.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 300 block of Daniels Avenue at 7:22 p.m. on June 17.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 500 block of Sandusky Street at 7:22 p.m. on June 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Sandusky Street at 7:24 p.m. on June 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Carnegie Street at 8:47 p.m. on June 17.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 10:06 p.m. on June 17.
