• A suspicious person was reported at Main and West streets at 12:02 a.m. on Sept 6.
• Found property was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 12:05 a.m. on Sept. 6.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 12:07 a.m. on Sept. 6.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 500 block of Mill Road at 5:13 a.m. on Sept. 6.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 100 block of Main Street at 6:37 a.m. on Sept. 6.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 600 block of Furnace Road at 6:46 a.m. on Sept. 6.
• Reckless driving was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 6:49 a.m. on Sept. 6.
• A fight was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 7:01 a.m. on Sept. 6.
• A custody issue was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 7:08 a.m. on Sept. 6.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 7:29 a.m. on Sept. 6.
• A suspicious person was reported at West Main and Gore roads at 11:31 a.m. on Sept. 6.
• Theft was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:07 p.m. on Sept. 6.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1000 block of Main Street at 4:52 p.m. on Sept. 6.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 5 p.m. on Sept. 6.
• A suspicious person was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 5:21 p.m. on Sept. 6.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 7:11 p.m. on Sept. 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Broad Street at 8:53 p.m. on Sept. 6.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 9:05 p.m. on Sept. 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Broad Street at 10:16 p.m. on Sept. 6.
