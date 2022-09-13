• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 4:02 a.m. on Sept. 12.
• Vandalism was reported on Parrish Road at 8:04 a.m. on Sept. 12.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 8:37 a.m. on Sept. 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 12:19 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• A suspicious person was reported at Mill and Jackson streets at 12:59 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 3:01 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 4:08 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Creek Road and Bridgeview Lane at 4:10 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• A disturbance was reported at Sixteenth and Buffalo Streets at 4:19 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves at 6:01 p.m. on Sept. 12
• A suspicious person was reported at Main and Rockwell streets at 9:17 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• Police unlocked a vehicle on Loves Drive at 10:42 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Parrish Road South at 11:32 p.m. on Sept. 12.
