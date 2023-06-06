• An accident was reported at Madison and Chestnut streets at 10:32 a.m. on June 5.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of 16th Street at 10:40 a.m. on June 5.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 11:08 a.m. on June 5.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 11:46 a.m. on June 5.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 3:07 p.m. on June 5.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Detroit Street at 3:44 p.m. on June 5.
• A suspicious person was reported on Dean Avenue at 7:46 p.m. on June 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 900 block of Harbor Street at 7:49 p.m. on June 5.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 7:50 p.m. on June 5.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 8:23 p.m. on June 5.
• An accident was reported at Broad and Depot streets at 8:45 p.m. on June 5.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:06 p.m. on June 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 10:33 p.m. on June 5.
