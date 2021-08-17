CONNEAUT
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 1:34 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• A civil matter was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 4:07 a.m. on Aug. 13.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 900 block of Chestnut Street at 6:05 a.m. on Aug. 13.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported on Parrish Road at 7:01 a.m. on Aug. 13.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Detroit at Grove streets at 8:36 a.m. on Aug. 13.
• Damage to property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:42 a.m. on Aug. 13.
• Trash dumping was reported on Smith Street at 11:05 a.m. on Aug. 13.
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 1:03 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• Damage to property was reported in the Hayward Avenue at 1:10 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 900 block of Main Street at 1:11 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• A suspicious person was reported on Poplar Street at 2:38 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Depot Street at 3:03 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• Suspicious activity was reported at the Creek Road Covered Bridge at 4:54 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 5:52 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 500 block of Furnace Road at 7:01 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• Threats were reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 7:56 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• Vandalism was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 8:05 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• A custody issue was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 8:18 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 242 on Interstate 90 at 9:55 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• An assault was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 10:19 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 10:47 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Broad Street at 11:08 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• An assault was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 12:12 a.m. on Aug. 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 3:36 a.m. on Aug. 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Clay Street at 7:44 a.m. on Aug. 14.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 10:12 a.m. on Aug. 14.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 11:03 a.m. on Aug. 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 12:12 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Broad Street at 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 12:46 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A traffic hazard was reported at Mill and Jackson streets at 3:49 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Conneaut Township Park at 4:08 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Harbor Street and Lake Road at 4:10 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Nickel Plate Avenue at 5:38 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• Damage to property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 6:13 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Nickel Plate Avenue at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• Assault was reported in the 500 block of West Jackson Street at 7:33 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 8:58 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 600 block of Lake Road at 11:32 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 11:53 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Park Place and Grant Street at 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 2:59 a.m. on Aug. 15.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Route 7 at 10:55 a.m. on Aug. 15.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Conneaut Township Park at 1:17 p.m. on Aug. 15.
• Reckless driving was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 8:03 p.m. on Aug. 15.
• An assault was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 8:36 p.m. on Aug. 15.
