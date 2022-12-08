• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 2:50 a.m. on Dec. 7.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 900 block of Mill Street at 3:06 a.m. on Dec. 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 3:51 a.m. on Dec. 7.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Evergreen Street at 6:34 a.m. on Dec. 7.
• Theft was reported on West Wind Drive at 8:51 a.m. on Dec. 7.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 7.
• A blocked railroad crossing was reported on Woodworth Road at 3:59 p.m. on Dec. 7.
• Found property was reported at Mill and Monroe streets at 4:13 p.m. on Dec. 7.
• A burglary was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 9:55 p.m. on Dec. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.