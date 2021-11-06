• A hazard in the roadway was reported near mile marker 242 on Interstate 90 at 5:42 a.m. on Nov. 4.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road at 6:54 a.m. on Nov. 4.
• A threat was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 11:50 a.m. on Nov. 4.
• A civil matter was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 4:19 p.m. on Nov. 4.
• An open door was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 7:35 p.m. on Nov. 4.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 7:42 p.m. on Nov. 4.
• A temporary protection order violation was reported in the 200 block of Fifield Avenue at 7:47 p.m. on Nov. 4.
