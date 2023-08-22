• Damage to property was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:49 a.m. on Aug. 21.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 10:40 a.m. on Aug. 21.
• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 21.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 500 block of Whitney Road at 12:19 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• A parking complaint was reported at Mill and Sixteenth streets at 1:51 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 6:34 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• A blocked railroad crossing was reported on Woodworth Road at 6:38 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Salem Street at 7:25 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 240 on Interstate 90 at 9:24 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 9:56 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 10:06 p.m. on Aug. 21.
