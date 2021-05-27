• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 3:17 a.m. May 26.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 4:56 a.m. May 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:06 a.m. May 26.
• A suspicious subject was reported on Loves Drive at 11:53 a.m. May 26.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road at 12:40 p.m. May 26.
• A reckless driver was reported on Clark Street at 12:56 p.m. May 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported on West Jackson Street at 2:15 p.m. May 26.
• A burglary alarm was reported on Gerladine Court at 4:04 p.m. May 26.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 5:32 p.m. May 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Beaver Street at 6:53 p.m. May 26.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Dorman Road at 7:25 p.m. May 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 8:05 p.m. May 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 8:07 p.m. May 26.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 8:26 p.m. May 26.
• Threats were reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 8:51 p.m. May 26.
• Trash dumping was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 9:25 p.m. May 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 11:02 p.m. May 26.
