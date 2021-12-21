CONNEAUT
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Underridge Road at 2:36 a.m. on Dec. 16.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Sixteenth Street at 8:18 a.m. on Dec. 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 12:26 p.m. on Dec. 16.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 500 block of Sandusky Street at 12:36 p.m. on Dec. 16.
• A panic alarm was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 1:28 p.m. on Dec. 16.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at Conneaut Fuel Mart at 2:53 p.m. on Dec. 16.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 4:57 p.m. on Dec. 16.
• Harassment was reported in the 600 block of State Street at 4:59 p.m. on Dec. 16
• Harassment was reported in the 800 block of Middle Road at 7:02 p.m. on Dec. 16.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 800 block of Maple Avenue at 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 16.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 400 block of East Main Road at 5:19 a.m. on Dec. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 6:02 a.m. on Dec. 17
• A suspicious person was reported at Mill and Adams streets at 2:02 p.m. on Dec. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Center and Main streets at 4:14 p.m. on Dec. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 17.
• An overdose was reported in the 200 block of Salem Street at 7 p.m. on Dec. 17.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 7:14 p.m. on Dec. 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Nickel Plate Avenue at 8:39 p.m. on Dec. 17.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 9:42 p.m. on Dec. 17.
• Found property was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 1:19 a.m. on Dec. 18.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 6:38 a.m. on Dec. 18.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 7:27 a.m. on Dec. 18.
• A three car accident was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 11:10 a.m. on Dec. 18.
• A suspicious person was reported at Harbor and Fifteenth streets at 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 18.
• Debris in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 12:05 p.m. on Dec. 18.
• Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Broad Street at 7:01 p.m. on Dec. 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Gore Road at 7:58 p.m. on Dec. 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Gore Road at 1:51 a.m. on Dec. 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 19.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 7:29 a.m. on Dec. 19.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 7:59 a.m. on Dec. 19.
• Threats were reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 9:03 a.m. on Dec. 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Hayward Avenue and Beaver Street at 11:52 a.m. on Dec. 19.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 400 block of South Ridge Road West at 3:23 p.m. on Dec. 19.
• Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 4:02 p.m. on Dec. 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 4:42 p.m. on Dec. 19.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 700 block of Broad Street at 5:56 p.m. on Dec. 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported at the Port Conneaut Federal Credit Union at 6:57 p.m. on Dec. 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Malek Park at 9:53 p.m. on Dec. 19.
