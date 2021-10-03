• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Monroe Street at 1:21 a.m. on Sept. 29.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Route 7 and Welton Road at 9:32 a.m. on Sept. 29.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Main and Buffalo streets at 10:16 a.m. on Sept. 29.
• An assault was reported in the 300 block of Dorman Road at 11:58 a.m. on Sept. 29.
• An ATV complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 2:56 p.m. on Sept. 29.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Dorman Road at 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 29.
• A juvenile complaint was reported at Chestnut and Clark streets at 5:43 p.m. on Sept. 29.
• Threats were reported in the 100 block of 15th Street at 8:24 p.m. on Sept. 29.
• A civil matter was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 8:35 p.m. on Sept. 29.
• Vandalism was reported in the 300 block of Dorman Road at 8:39 p.m. on Sept. 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 11:13 p.m. on Sept. 29.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 11:14 p.m. on Sept. 29.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of West Jackson Street at 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 29.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 29.
