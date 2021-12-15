• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 3:44 a.m. on Dec. 9.
• A fight was reported in the 600 block of Orange Street at 11:16 a.m. on Dec. 9.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Joann Drive at 11:38 a.m. on Dec. 9.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:26 p.m. on Dec. 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 12:27 p.m. on Dec. 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 7:31 p.m. on Dec. 9.
• A civil matter was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 7:43 p.m. on Dec. 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3200 block of Maple Avenue at 10:41 p.m. on Dec. 9.
