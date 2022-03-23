• Suspicious activity was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 9:45 a.m. on March 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:58 a.m. on March 22.
• An assault was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 2:16 p.m. on March 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Sandusky Street at 3:03 p.m. on March 22.
• A zoning complaint was reported in the 300 block of Madison Street at 4:10 p.m. on March 22.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at Lake and Whitney roads at 5:04 p.m. on March 22.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at Mill Street and Lake Road at 6:21 p.m. on March 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Clay Street at 7:28 p.m. on March 22.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 240 on Interstate 90 at 9:34 p.m. on March 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Amboy Road at 10:34 p.m. on March 22.
