• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:21 a.m. on June 15.
• Suspicious noise was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 2:56 a.m. on June 15.
• A suspicious person was reported at Liberty and School streets at 6:51 a.m. on June 15.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 6:58 a.m. on June 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:44 a.m. on June 15.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 9:37 a.m. on June 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 900 block of Horton Road at 10:53 a.m. on June 15.
• An assault was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 11 a.m. on June 15.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 11:05 a.m. on June 15.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 11:36 a.m. on June 15.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 1:19 p.m. on June 15.
• Trash dumping was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 5:46 p.m. on June 15.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 5:48 p.m. on June 15.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Mill and Liberty streets at 7 p.m. on June 15.
• Found property was reported at Mill and Liberty streets at 8:02 p.m. on June 15.
• A custody issue was reported in the 100 block of Broad Street at 8:17 p.m. on June 15.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 9:18 p.m. on June 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 11:06 p.m. on June 15.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 11:11 p.m. on June 15.
