• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Cummins Avenue at 9:51 a.m. on May 27.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street at 4:06 p.m. on May 27.
• Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 4:40 p.m. on May 27.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at State and Buffalo streets at 5:03 p.m. on May 27.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of State Street at 5:36 p.m. on May 27.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of East Main Road at 5:49 p.m. on May 27.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 500 block of Sandusky Street at 7:16 p.m. on May 27.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 7:33 p.m. on May 27.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of State Street at 9:52 p.m. on May 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 11:31 p.m. on May 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.