CONNEAUT
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 6:04 a.m. on Sept. 17.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 7:54 a.m. on Sept. 17.
• Fraud was reported on Loves Drive at 9:01 a.m. on Sept. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Salisbury and Lake roads at 11:26 a.m. on Sept. 17.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• A suspicious person was reported on Thompson Road at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 2:17 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• A suspicious person was reported at Dorman Road and Gateway Avenue at 3:21 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• An ATV complaint was reported on Welton Road at 3:34 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• A reckless driver was reported at Madison and Sandusky streets at 4:57 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 8:37 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• A domestic situation was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 2:37 a.m. on Sept. 18.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 8:41 a.m. on Sept. 18.
• An ATV complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 9:29 a.m. on Sept. 18.
• Debris on the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 10:29 a.m. on Sept. 18.
• A parking violation was reported at Harbor and Russell streets at 11:57 a.m. on Sept. 18.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves at 12:06 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 12:43 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 3:28 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• A reckless driver was reported at 16th and Harbor streets at 6:28 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• A hazard on the roadway was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 7:41 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 8:46 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 9:35 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:39 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• A prowler was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 10:07 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Hiler Street at 11:44 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 10:28 a.m. on Sept. 19.
• A suspicious person was reported at Keefus and W Main roads at 11:05 a.m. on Sept. 19.
• A fight was reported at School and Liberty streets at 1:43 p.m. on Sept. 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 19.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 5:49 p.m. on Sept. 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 7:02 p.m. on Sept. 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 7:52 p.m. on Sept. 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of West Street at 8:10 p.m. on Sept. 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 9:40 p.m. on Sept. 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 11:53 p.m. on Sept. 19.
