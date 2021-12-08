• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Wrights Avenue at 12:31 a.m. on Dec. 7.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Main Street and Grandview Avenue at 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 7.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Sandusky Street at 10:06 a.m. on Dec. 7.
• Theft was reported in the 800 block of Main Street at 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 7.
• Vandalism was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 1:02 p.m. on Dec. 7.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 3:17 p.m. on Dec. 7.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Harbor and Erie streets at 4:29 p.m. on Dec. 7.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 300 block of Sandusky Street at 6:38 p.m. on Dec. 7.
• A civil matter was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 8:54 p.m. on Dec. 7.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 9:14 p.m. on Dec. 7.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Sandusky Street at 9:31 p.m. on Dec. 7.
