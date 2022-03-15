• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Fifteenth Street 10:59 a.m. on March 14.
• An assault was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 11:26 a.m. on March 14.
• Threats were reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 11:30 a.m. on March 14.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 12:10 p.m. on March 14.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 400 block of West Main Road at 2:17 p.m. on March 14.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 2:59 p.m. on March 14.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 3:07 p.m. on March 14.
• Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Detroit Street at 3:40 p.m. on March 14.
• An accident was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 4:21 p.m. on March 14.
• A parking complaint was reported at Sandusky and Madison streets at 4:24 p.m. on March 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 8:02 p.m. on March 14.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Mill Street at 11:16 p.m. on March 14.
