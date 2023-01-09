• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Underridge and Center roads at 5:01 a.m. on Jan. 6.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 6:16 a.m. on Jan. 6.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 11:01 a.m. on Jan. 6.
• A suspicious person was reported at Pearl and Harbor streets at 12:07 p.m. on Jan. 6.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 6.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 100 block of Cummins Avenue at 2:59 p.m. on Jan. 6.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 6.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of Spring Street at 6:19 a.m. on Jan. 7.
• An accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of King Street at 12:09 p.m. on Jan. 7.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 3:51 p.m. p.m. on Jan. 7.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 5:41 p.m. on Jan. 7.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Buffalo Street at 6:28 p.m. on Jan. 7.
• Harassment was reported at Park Avenue and Day Street at 6:31 p.m. on Jan. 7.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 9:25 p.m. on Jan. 7.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 10:09 p.m. on Jan. 7.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 10:09 p.m. on Jan. 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Woodland Avenue at 10:23 p.m. on Jan. 7.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 11:11 p.m. on Jan. 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Townsend Avenue at 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 7.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 12:22 a.m. on Jan. 8.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 5:08 a.m. on Jan. 8.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 9:11 a.m. on Jan. 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 9:44 a.m. on Jan. 8.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1800 block of Bridgeview Lane at 4:17 p.m. on Jan. 8.
• A suspicious person was reported on State Street at 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 8.
• Lost property was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 7:13 p.m. on Jan. 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 8:56 p.m. on Jan. 8.
