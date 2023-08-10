• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 12:25 a.m. on Aug. 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Broad Street at 4:05 a.m. on Aug. 9.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 8:02 a.m. on Aug. 9.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 200 block of Bloor Street at 8:17 a.m. on Aug. 9.
• Shots fired was reported in the 400 block of Creek Road at 11:38 a.m. on Aug. 9.
• A parking violation was reported in the 200 block of Fifield Avenue at 11:56 a.m. on Aug. 9.
• A hazard in roadway was reported in the 800 block of Grove Street at 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 7:05 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• A reckless driver was reported at Broad and Russell streets at 8:17 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 9:32 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Fenton Avenue at 9:49 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• A suspicious person was reported at Harbor and Evergreen streets at 10:57 p.m. on Aug. 9.
