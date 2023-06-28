• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 12:21 a.m. on June 27.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 1200 block of Broad Street at 12:52 a.m. on June 27.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Broad Street at 1:20 a.m. on June 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported at State and Bartlett streets at 2:30 a.m. on June 27.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 600 block of Dorman Road at 5:34 a.m. on June 27.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 7:46 a.m. on June 27.
• Harassing communications were reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 11:45 a.m. on June 27.
• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 1:06 p.m. on June 27.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Harbor and Jackson streets at 3:52 p.m. on June 27.
• Harassment was reported at the Buffalo Street railroad tracks at 4:40 p.m. on June 27.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 9:36 p.m. on June 27.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of North Amboy Road at 11:21 p.m. on June 27.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 11:31 p.m. on June 27.
