• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Furnace and Hatches Corners roads at 4:43 a.m. on Aug. 10.
• A two-car accident was reported at Gateway Avenue and Route 7 at 8:43 a.m. on Aug. 10.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 1:06 p.m. on Aug. 10.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Buffalo and Main streets at 2:36 p.m. on Aug. 10.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 8:36 p.m. on Aug. 10.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 11:42 p.m. on Aug. 10.
