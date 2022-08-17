• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 16.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Main Road at 5:56 a.m. on Aug. 16.
• An overload violation was reported on Interstate 90 at 7:12 a.m. on Aug. 16.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of State Street at 10:37 a.m. on Aug. 16.
• An assault was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 4:04 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 6:31 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 6:44 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Madison Street at 7:27 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 8:24 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of Salem Street at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Salem Street at 10:53 p.m. on Aug. 16.
