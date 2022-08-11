ASHTABULA
• A tree fell on a vehicle in the 2100 block of West 9th Street at 10:57 a.m. Aug. 9.
• Theft of cash was reported in the 100 block of West 44th Street at noon Aug. 9.
• Shots fired were reported in the 5200 block of Adams Avenue at 2 a.m. Aug. 10.
• A male was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 5300 block of Main Avenue at 3 a.m. Aug. 10.
• Shoplifters were reported in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 5:40 a.m. Aug. 10.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 2400 block of Columbus Avenue at 6:16 a.m. Aug. 10.
• A male was arrested for OVI and driving under suspension at Lake Avenue and West 17th Street at 6:46 a.m. Aug. 10. The vehicle was towed.
CONNEAUT
• A noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 12:12 a.m. on Aug. 9.
• An assault was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 9.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Main Street at 8:53 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Buffalo and Adams street at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 9.
• Trespassing was reported at the Chestnut Street railroad crossing at 10:43 a.m. on Aug. 9
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Chadman Street at 11:34 a.m. on Aug. 9.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 5 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Sherman Street at 5:11 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 700 block of Millard Avenue at 7:32 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 9:58 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of Salem Street at 11 p.m. on Aug. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.