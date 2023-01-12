• A railroad complaint was reported on Chestnut Street at 10 a.m. on Jan. 11.
• An accident was reported at Park Avenue and Harbor Street at 10:13 a.m. on Jan. 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Center Road at 12:29 p.m. on Jan. 11.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 11.
• A reckless driver was reported at Center and Main streets at 8:08 p.m. on Jan. 11.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 11.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:53 p.m. on Jan. 11.
