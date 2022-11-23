• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Road at 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 22.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Road at 8:19 a.m. on Nov. 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 7:06 p.m. on Nov. 22.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 9:08 p.m. on Nov. 22.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Chestnut Street at 9:23 p.m. on Nov. 22
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 10:09 p.m. on Nov. 22.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 at 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 22.
