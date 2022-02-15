CONNEAUT
• A parking complaint was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 5:42 a.m. on Feb. 11.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 9:22 a.m. on Feb. 11.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 10:16 a.m. on Feb. 11.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 11.
• Damage to property in the 4500 block of Underridge Road at 10:53 a.m. on Feb. 11.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at West Main and Parrish roads at 12:08 p.m. on Feb. 11.
• Damage to property was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 3:34 p.m. on Feb. 11.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 11.
• Police unlocked a vehicle on Loves Drive at 7:03 p.m. on Feb. 11.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 600 block of Industry Road at 8:10 p.m. on Feb. 11.
• A suspicious noise was reported in the 100 block of South Ridge Road at 11:16 p.m. on Feb. 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 11:53 p.m. on Feb. 11.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 1:24 a.m. on Feb. 12.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Gateway Avenue at 4:22 a.m. on Feb. 12.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 240 on Interstate 90 at 9:33 a.m. on Feb. 12.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Underridge Road at 1:09 p.m. on Feb. 12.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 1:24 p.m. on Feb. 12.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 6:35 p.m. on Feb. 12.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of River Street at 7:27 p.m. on Feb. 12.
• A suspicious person was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 12
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 10:27 p.m. on Feb. 12.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at East Main Road and Harbor Street at 12:14 a.m. on Feb. 13.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 2:38 a.m. on Feb. 13.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Lake Erie Correctional Institution at 6:46 a.m. on Feb. 13.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 600 block of Main Street at 10:59 a.m. on Feb. 13.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 1:19 p.m. on Feb. 13.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 4:51 p.m. on Feb. 13.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 7:59 p.m. on Feb. 13.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 100 block of Evergreen Street at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 10:06 p.m. on Feb. 13.
