• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 6:34 a.m. on July 24.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 6:44 a.m. on July 24.
• Trespassing was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 1:47 p.m. on July 24.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at State and Buffalo streets at 1:53 p.m. on July 24.
• A blocked railroad crossing was reported on Woodworth Road at 5:45 p.m. on July 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Road at 7:54 p.m. on July 24.
