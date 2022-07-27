• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 7:41 a.m. on July 26.
• A zoning complaint was reported in the 700 block of Fairmont Street at 8:47 a.m. on July 26.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Welton Road at 9:06 a.m. on July 26.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 5:50 p.m. on July 26.
• A fight was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 6:51 p.m. on July 26.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Buffalo Street and Lake Road at 9:14 p.m. on July 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Amboy Road at 11:22 p.m. on July 26.
