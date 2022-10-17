• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 1:58 a.m. on Oct. 14.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1000 block of Chamberlain Boulevard at 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 14.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at E Main and Thompson roads at 7:42 a.m. on Oct. 14.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 2 p.m. on Oct. 14.
• A suspicious person was reported at Route 7 and South Ridge Road at 3:27 p.m. on Oct. 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 4:28 p.m. on Oct. 14.
• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Burrington Heights at 6:05 p.m. on Oct. 14.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 6:33 p.m. on Oct. 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Lakeview Avenue at 6:52 p.m. on Oct. 14.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of River Street at 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 14.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Orange Street at 8:22 a.m. on Oct. 15.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:42 p.m. on Oct. 15.
• Threats were reported at Loves at 2:54 p.m. on Oct. 15.
• An assault was reported in the 800 block of Maple Avenue at 4:54 p.m. on Oct. 15.
• Found property was reported at the Broad Street Extension at 5:46 p.m. on Oct. 15.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 6:12 p.m. on Oct. 15
• A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 2:03 a.m. on Oct. 16.
• A disturbance was reported at Broad and Pearl streets at 10:04 a.m. on Oct. 16.
• Vandalism was reported in the 300 block of Jefferson Street at 10:10 a.m. on Oct. 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Main and School streets at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 16.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Clark Street at 11:21 a.m. on Oct. 16.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 12:26 p.m. on Oct. 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 16.
• Unauthorized use was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 16.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 4:22 p.m. on Oct. 16.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 4:47 p.m. on Oct. 16.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 7:03 p.m. on Oct. 16.
• An accident was reported at Park Avenue and Harbor Street at 7:50 p.m. on Oct. 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 8:11 p.m. on Oct. 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:05 p.m. on Oct. 16.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 16.
