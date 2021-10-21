• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 12:41 a.m. on Oct. 20.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block Mill Street at 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 20.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1000 block of Main Street at 8:12 a.m. on Oct. 20.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Harbor and Main streets at 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Amboy and Creek roads at 12:59 p.m. on Oct. 20.
• A suspicious person was reported on Marshal Street at 2:01 p.m. on Oct. 20.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 2:36 p.m. on Oct. 20.
• A reckless driver was reported at Creek Road and Janet Drive at 5:11 p.m. on Oct. 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 5:12 p.m. on Oct. 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 5:37 p.m. on Oct. 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 6:09 p.m. on Oct. 20.
• A TPO violation was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 6:13 p.m. on Oct. 20.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 6:26 p.m. on Oct. 20.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 7:23 p.m. on Oct. 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 11:27 p.m. on Oct. 20.
