CONNEAUT
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Gateway Avenue and Route 7 at 8:46 a.m. on Feb. 8.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 8.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 8.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 7:04 p.m. on Feb. 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported on West Wind Drive at 6:59 p.m. on Feb. 8.
• A possible impaired driver was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 8:14 p.m. on Feb. 8.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 8:53 p.m. on Feb. 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 8:57 p.m. on Feb. 8.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 9:11 p.m. on Feb. 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Parkview Drive at 11:28 p.m. on Feb. 8.
SHERIFF
• A crash was reported in the 2400 block of Dillion Drive in Ashtabula Township at 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 25.
• A fight was reported in the 6600 block of Sanborn Road in Saybrook Township at 8:29 p.m. on Jan. 25.
• Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Route 167 in Jefferson Township at 11:14 a.m. on Jan. 28.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:52 p.m on Feb. 1.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop and North Bend and West Prospect roads in Saybrook Township at 9:59 p.m on Feb. 1.
• Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of GH Drive in Austinburg Township at 11:59 a.m. on Feb. 4.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2400 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 6.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Route 193 and Plymouth-Gageville Road in Sheffield Township at 4:32 p.m. on Feb. 5.
• An overdose was reported in the 2600 block of Center Road North in Saybrook Township at 9:14 p.m. on Feb. 5.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1000 block of South State Line Road in Pierpont Township at 5:49 p.m. Feb. 7.
ASHTABULA
• Child custody dispute reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 1:53 a.m. Feb. 8.
• Receiving stolen property was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 11:53 a.m. Feb. 8. Property was recovered, no arrest made.
• Caller reported possible domestic violence in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 1:26 p.m. Feb. 8.
• Property damage to a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Bridge Street was reported at 2:36 p.m. Feb. 8.
• A domestic situation was reported in the 5300 block of Reed Avenue at 12:21 a.m. Feb. 9.
• Theft of two propane tanks in the 4600 block of Park Avenue was reported at 3 a.m. Feb. 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1700 block of West 9th Street at 4:17 a.m. Feb. 9.
NORTH KINGSVILLE
• Suspicious activity was reported on Linda Lane at 9:33 a.m. on Jan. 31.
• A railroad complaint was reported on North Main Street at 2:35 p.m. on Jan. 31.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 7100 block of Brynmawr Avenue at 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 2.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 3000 block of East Center Street at 10:55 a.m. on Feb. 3.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 2800 block of Lake Road at 6:33 p.m. on Feb. 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 9:58 a.m. on Feb. 5.
• A railroad complaint was reported on North Main Street at 12:26 p.m. on Feb. 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 7200 block of Regal Drive at 1:55 a.m. on Feb. 6.
