ASHTABULA [emdash] Gary A. Karsikas, 73, passed away on February 6, 2022, at Ashtabula County Medical Center in Ashtabula, Ohio. Gary was born on January 16, 1949, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the son of Reno and Mary (Gann) Karsikas. Gary graduated from Ashtabula High School in 1967. He married the …