CONNEAUT
• Found property was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 9:59 a.m. on May 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 10:14 a.m. on May 12.
• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 4:24 p.m. on May 12.
• An unwanted subject was reported on Nickel Plate Avenue at 5:31 p.m. on May 12.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Center Road at 6:40 p.m. on May 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 Days Boulevard at 6:45 p.m. on May 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Orange Street at 11:18 p.m. on May 12.
• Marcus Andrews was arrested on a warrant through Conneaut Municipal Court at 11:33 p.m. on May 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.