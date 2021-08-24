• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 2:06 a.m. on Aug. 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Brown and Tower streets at 2:19 a.m. on Aug. 18.
• A zoning issue was reported on Orchard Street at 1:21 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• Theft was reported at Jackson and Washington streets at 6:42 a.m. on Aug. 19.
• A road hazard was reported on Interstate 90 at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Lake Road and Chestnut Street at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 1:40 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 4:17 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 5:04 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Creek Road at 5:33 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Whitney Road at 7:03 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 7:34 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• A dog bite was reported on West Jackson Street at 8:16 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 900 block of Furnace Road at 10:27 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Mill Street at 1:56 a.m. on Aug. 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Garden Street at 1:58 a.m. on Aug. 20.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 3:21 a.m. on Aug. 20.
• An overload complaint was reported on Interstate 90 at 8:14 a.m. on Aug. 20.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Mill Street and Dean Avenue at 10:46 a.m. on Aug. 20.
• A parking violation was reported in the Sandusky Street and Lake Road at 10:58 a.m. on Aug. 20.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 11:44 a.m. on Aug. 20.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 12:03 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:06 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 2:13 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• A parking violation was reported in the 1000 block of Wrights Avenue at 3:17 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Loves at 5:14 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of West Main Road at 5:33 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Rowe Street at 8:03 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• A landlord/tenant dispute was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 8:18 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 8:34 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 8:55 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of the Fifteenth Street Extension at 9:40 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 11:09 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Fairmont Street at 11:43 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 1:09 a.m. on Aug. 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Salem Street at 5:27 a.m. on Aug. 21.
• A parking violation was reported at Harbor and River streets at 7:21 a.m. on Aug. 21.
• A parking violation was reported in the 600 block of Broad Street at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 21.
• An object in the roadway was reported at Broad and State streets at 11:28 a.m. on Aug. 21.
• An accident was reported at Amboy and West Main roads at 12:17 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 2:55 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• A suspicious person was reported at Erie Street and Wrights Avenue at 3:19 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• A suspicious person was reported at Liberty and Mill streets at 4:06 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Gore Road at 5:02 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• Trespassing was reported in the 1000 block of East Main Road at 5:34 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of Dorman Road at 5:43 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• Found property was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 5:58 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at the Sandbar at 9:17 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of East Main Road at 10:22 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of South Ridge Road West at 10:35 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• A loud music complaint was reported at Broad Street and Lake Road at 11:02 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Biscoff Avenue at 9:55 a.m. on Aug. 22.
• An accident was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 11:33 a.m. on Aug. 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Center Road at 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• Officers conducted a public service in the 900 block of Lincoln Drive at 1:19 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 1:22 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• A suspicious person was reported at East Main and Thompson roads at 1:46 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Beaver Street at 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 7:41p.m. on Aug. 22.
