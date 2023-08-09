• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 1:49 a.m. on Aug. 7.
• A fight was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 2:17 a.m. on Aug. 7.
• A vehicle reposession took place in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 6:05 a.m. on Aug. 7.
• Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Innovation Parkway at 7:06 a.m. on Aug. 7.
• A burglary was reported in the 300 block of Old Main Road at 8:20 a.m. on Aug. 7.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 9:22 a.m. on Aug. 7.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 11:10 a.m. on Aug. 7.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 12:16 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Malek Park at 12:59 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• A reckless driver was reported at Fifteenth and Broad streets at 1:20 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 600 block of Grove Street at 6:43 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• Threats were reported in the 100 block of Underridge Road at 8:41 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:58 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 11:35 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• Vandalism was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 5:04 a.m. on Aug. 8.
• Burglary was reported in the 400 block of Dorman Road at 5:05 a.m. on Aug. 8.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 9:53 a.m. on Aug. 8.
• A blocked railroad crossing was reported at Amboy and Gore roads at 10:53 a.m. on Aug. 8.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Orange Street at 3:07 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• Trespassing was reported on Grant Street at 3:24 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 4:04 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 5:31 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive at 7:38 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 8:13 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 8:41 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:47 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• A civil matter was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:06 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Carnegie Street at 9:53 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.