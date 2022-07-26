• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Mill Street at 12:43 a.m. on July 25.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 1:44 a.m. on July 25.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 4:07 a.m. on July 25.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Road at 4:39 a.m. on July 25.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 5:59 a.m. on July 25.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 9:49 a.m. on July 25.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 12:26 p.m. on July 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 2:32 p.m. on July 25.
• Trespassing was reported at the Woodworth Road railroad crossing at 2:54 p.m. on July 25.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 11:29 p.m. on July 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Amboy Road at 11:50 p.m. on July 25.
