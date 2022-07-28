• Theft was reported in the 800 block of Spring Street at 12:10 a.m. on July 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Clay Street at 12:25 a.m. on July 27.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 800 block of Spring Street at 12:53 a.m. on July 27.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 900 block of Lake Road at 2:22 a.m. on July 27.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 5:04 a.m. on July 27.
• A parking complaint was reported on Broad Street at 10:35 a.m. on July 27.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 11:27 a.m. on July 27.
• Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Williams Street at 11:55 a.m. on July 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 2:40 p.m. on July 27.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 500 block of Liberty Street at 4:03 p.m. on July 27.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:07 p.m. on July 27.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 9:14 p.m. on July 27.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 9:17 p.m. on July 27.
• Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 11:10 p.m. on July 27.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 242 on Interstate 90 at 11:18 p.m. on July 27.
