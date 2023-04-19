• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 4:39 a.m. on April 18.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 11:40 a.m. on April 18.
• Damage to property was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 1:14 p.m. on April 18.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 400 block of Center Road at 2:27 p.m. on April 18.
• Theft was reported at Gore and West Main roads at 3:49 p.m. on April 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 7:08 p.m. on April 18.
