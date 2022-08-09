• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Fifteenth Street at 12:12 a.m. on Aug. 8.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Welton Road and Route 7 at 1:26 a.m. on Aug. 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Gore Road at 5:15 a.m. on Aug. 8.
• A reckless driver was reported at West Main and Amboy roads at noon on Aug. 8.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 400 block of Pearl Street at 1:19 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• Vandalism was reported at Liberty and School streets at 1:35 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• A disturbance was reported at Beaver at Twelfth streets at 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• A civil matter was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 7:59 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 8:26 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Beaver Street at 8:33 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 8:51 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Underridge Road at 9:24 p.m. on Aug. 8.
