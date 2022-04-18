• A burglary alarm was reported in the 500 block of Lakeview Avenue at 7:48 a.m. on April 15.
• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 9:12 a.m. on April 15.
• Theft was reported on Parrish Road at 9:22 a.m. on April 15.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 800 block of Main Street at 10:03 a.m. on April 15.
• A suspicious person was reported at West Main Road and Mulberry Street at 3:36 p.m. on April 15.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Welton Road at 4:13 p.m. on April 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 5:04 p.m. on April 15.
• Found property was reported in the 900 block of Horton Road at 5:41 p.m. on April 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:28 p.m. on April 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Buffalo Street at 9:11 p.m. on April 15.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 9:33 p.m. on April 15.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of Sherman Street at 10:11 p.m. on April 15.
• A suspicious person was reported on Loves Drive at 10:33 p.m. on April 15.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 11:06 p.m. on April 15
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Adams Street at 4:40 a.m. on April 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 5:14 a.m. on April 16.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 8:15 a.m. on April 16.
• Harassment was reported on Woodworth Road at 9:26 a.m. on April 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 11:11 a.m. on April 16.
• A suspicious person was reported on Loves Drive at 11:39 a.m. on April 16.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 12:33 p.m. on April 16.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:52 p.m. on April 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Underridge Road East at 3:27 p.m. on April 16.
• A civil matter was reported on Burrington Heights at 5:46 p.m. on April 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 5:52 p.m. on April 16.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 6:22 p.m. on April 16.
• A parking violation was reported at Sherman and Clark streets at 6:37 p.m. on April 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 7:15 p.m. on April 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 9:07 p.m. on April 16.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 9:50 p.m. on April 16.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:55 p.m. on April 16.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 11:09 p.m. on April 16.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Parrish Road at 11:28 p.m. on April 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 5:38 p.m. on April 17.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 7:15 a.m. on April 17.
• A trash complaint was reported on Welton Road at 7:25 a.m. on April 17.
• A parking violation was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 12:03 p.m. on April 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 9:43 p.m. on April 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 11:31 p.m. on April 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.