• A parking violation was reported in the 200 block of Sixteenth Street at 7:01 a.m. on Dec. 28.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of Sixteenth Street at 8:12 a.m. on Dec. 28.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Mill Street at 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 28.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Fifteenth Street at 1:20 p.m. on Dec. 28.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 2:28 p.m. on Dec. 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Buffalo and Jefferson streets at 4:59 p.m. on Dec. 28.
