• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 12:17 a.m. on Feb. 28.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 10:37 a.m. on Feb. 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Lakeview Avenue at 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported at the Public Dock at 5:03 p.m. on Feb. 28.
• Police conducted an investigation in the 500 block of Sandusky Street at 5:31 p.m. on Feb. 28.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 5:41 p.m. on Feb. 28.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 6:56 p.m. on Feb. 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Dorman Road at 7:32 p.m. on Feb. 28.
