• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 100 block of Edgewood Drive at 2:26 a.m. on Nov. 30.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 11:22 a.m. on Nov. 30.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road at 1:43 p.m. on Nov. 30.
• A parking violation was reported at Commerce and West Jackson streets at 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 30.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 4:38 p.m. on Nov. 30.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 7:04 p.m. on Nov. 30.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block Cummins Avenue at 10:06 p.m. on Nov. 30.
• An accident was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 11:12 p.m. on Nov. 30.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 11:26 p.m. on Nov. 30.
