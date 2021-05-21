• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Sandusky Street at 10:26 a.m. on May 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Broad Street at 12:05 p.m. on May 17.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 12:20 p.m. on May 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 12:40 p.m. on May 17.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 12:46 p.m. on May 17.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 1:20 p.m. on May 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 1:58 p.m. on May 17.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 3:56 p.m. on May 17.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 4:48 p.m. on May 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Day Street at 7:45 p.m. on May 17.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Shackson Street at 8:03 p.m. on May 17.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 1300 block of Lake Road at 8:14 p.m. on May 17.
• A suspicious person was reported at Chestnut and Clark streets at 8:15 p.m. on May 17.
• A suspicious person was reported at Orchard and Harbor streets at 8:29 p.m. on May 17.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Center Road at 8:47 p.m. on May 17.
• A juvenile complaint was reported at Liberty and School streets at 10:15 p.m. on May 17.
• A civil matter was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 10:19 p.m. on May 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 10:58 p.m. on May 17.
