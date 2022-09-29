• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 7:49 a.m. on Sept. 28.
• A trash dumping complaint was reported on Burrington Heights at 8:18 a.m. on Sept. 28.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Broad Street at 8:25 a.m. on Sept. 28.
• A railroad crossing complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 9:06 a.m. on Sept. 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:14 p.m. on Sept. 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Broad Street at 4:23 p.m. on Sept. 28.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 8:03 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.