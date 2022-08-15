• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Fifield Avenue at 12:05 a.m. on Aug. 12.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Liberty Street at 2:16 a.m. on Aug. 12.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 2:53 a.m. on Aug. 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 3:36 a.m. on Aug. 12.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 1:20 p.m. on Aug. 12.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 1:23 p.m. on Aug. 12.
• A parking complaint was reported at Dean Avenue and Broad Street at 4:10 p.m. on Aug. 12.
• Found property was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 5:32 p.m. on Aug. 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 7:10 p.m. on Aug. 12.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 10:07 p.m. on Aug. 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported on Daniels Avenue at 3:09 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 4:23 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Dean Avenue and Broad Street at 4:46 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• A suspicious person was reported at Jackson and Whitney streets at 7:02 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Lake Road at 1:52 a.m. on Aug. 14.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Fairmont Street at 3:25 a.m. on Aug. 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Dorman Road at 4:30 a.m on Aug. 14.
• Found property was reported in the 600 block of Furnace Road at 8:58 a.m. on Aug. 14.
• A dumping complaint was reported on Thompson Road at 3:55 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A reckless driver was reported at Madison and Chestnut streets at 5:43 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 5:44 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 600 block of Orange Street at 6:14 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 8:34 p.m. on Aug. 14.
