• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Amboy Road at 3:47 a.m. on July 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Dorman Road at 6:48 a.m. on July 28.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported at Route 7 and South Ridge Road at 11:48 a.m. on July 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 1:52 p.m. on July 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 8:48 p.m. on July 28.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Lake Road at 2:31 a.m. on July 29.
• A parking complaint was reported at Broad and State streets at 12:50 p.m. on July 29.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 8:55 p.m. on July 29.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 600 block of Orange Street at 11:12 p.m. on July 29.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 231 on Interstate 90 at 11:22 p.m. on July 29.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 1:40 a.m. on July 30.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 4:09 p.m. on July 30.
• A blocked railroad crossing was reported on Woodworth Road at 8:32 a.m. on July 30.
• A blocked railroad crossing was reported on Amboy Road at 11:57 a.m. on July 30.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 500 block of Center Road at 12:12 p.m. on July 30.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 1:04 p.m. on July 30.
• Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 2:45 p.m. on July 30.
• Threats were reported at Parker and Clark streets at 4:25 p.m. on July 30.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Lakeview Avenue at 9:16 p.m. on July 30.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 900 block of Wrights Avenue at 10:13 p.m. on July 30.
• Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Beaver Street at 10:19 p.m. on July 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 10:39 p.m. on July 30.
