• Damage to property was reported at Old Main Road and Salem Street at 7:50 a.m. on Aug. 9.
• Trespassing was reported on Crestwood Drive at 11:36 a.m. on Aug. 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Old Main Road at 2:16 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• A domestic situation was reported in the 100 block of Underridge Road at 5:04 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• A hit/skip accident was reported on Naylor Boulevard at 5:23 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• A reckless driver was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 8:06 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• A reckless driver was reported at Harbor and Main streets at 9:01 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of Parker Street at 9:09 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 400 block of Bliss Avenue at 9:17 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• A disturbance was reported at Broad Street and Park Avenue at 10:28 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Ackerman Street at 11:02 p.m. on Aug. 9.
