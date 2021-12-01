• A suspicious person was reported on Williams Street at 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 30.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Mill Street at 5:34 a.m. on Nov. 30.
• Threats were reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 11:31 a.m. on Nov. 30.
• Damage to property was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 12:54 p.m. on Nov. 30.
• A two-car accident was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 3:36 p.m. on Nov. 30.
• An assault was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 4:01 p.m. on Nov. 30.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 4:55 p.m. on Nov. 30.
• A trash complaint was reported on Jackson Street at 9:26 p.m. on Nov. 30.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Lake Road at 9:42 p.m. on Nov. 30.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:05 p.m. on Nov. 30.
